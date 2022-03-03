Storied Gainesville High baseball program starting to bring back momentum after some lean seasons

The Red Elephants might be back in their preferred form as a program known for making deep playoff runs almost every season, including seven straight seasons with more than 20 wins and a trip to at least the second round of the playoffs from 2012-2018.



Already, Gainesville has equalled its combined win total from 2021 and the COVID-19 shortened 2020 schedule.

“We’re excited,” Gainesville coach Adam Miller said. “We took our lumps last season and learned a lot. I think the adversity only helped us get better.”

Gainesville’s current crop of baseball players are not too young to remember those teams that put up deep playoff runs in the last 10 years, highlighted by a trip to the state championship round in 2015.

“Our program here at Gainesville has been good all my life,” Red Elephants senior Cody Brewer said. “It’s a good feeling to help turn things around my senior season.

Now the hard part of the schedule is ready to start rolling in the challenging Region 6-7A, where the Red Elephants will have to play top-ranked South Forsyth (7-0) and No. 2 North Forsyth (9-2) three times each before the regular season ends.

Talk about a top-heavy region!

However, baseball has always been one of the points of pride with the Red Elephants’ athletics department, including five state championships in the past 25 seasons.

While making it that far in the state’s highest classification is a stretch for a program coming off three-straight losing seasons, the Red Elephants are ready to give it their best shot.

“We have a long way to go to get back to that level, but, yes, the enthusiasm is back with the program,” Miller said.

The pitching was the saving grace for the Red Elephants in the game that signalled the turning of the page to region play against the six biggest schools in Forsyth County, where everyone has a solid baseball program.

Against Duluth, Anthony Lugo threw four innings of one-run relief of starter William Scott for the Red Elephants.

Then in the sixth inning, left-hander Tanner Allen came in and threw two scoreless innings to wrap up the victory.

“This is a good group of kids who all work hard,” Miller said. “When we play good defense and throw strikes, we’re a pretty good baseball team.”

At the plate, Gainesville put the game away with a pair of fifth-inning runs after loading the bases with no outs.

Catcher Baxter Wright came across to score on a passed ball, and Brewer was barely tagged out after trying to score from second base on a hit.

With the games that count most still ahead on the schedule, Gainesville’s players are ready to give it their best effort.

And, maybe, they’ll get a chance of writing its own chapter in the thrilling book of Red Elephants baseball history.

“We’re starting to make a name for ourselves with these non-region wins,” Brewer said. “We want to keep it going now that the region games are up now.”



