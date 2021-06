The Gainesville Braves, a summer baseball program comprised of college players, opened their season against the Waleska Wild Things on Monday at Ivey-Watson Field. The Gainesville Braves are managed by former Red Elephants and big league pitcher Micah Owings, and assisted by Sam Carpenter and Cris Carpenter.

Up next, Gainesville visits Waleska on Wednesday.

Gainesville's next home game is against the Gwinnett Astros at 7 p.m. Friday at Ivey-Watson Field.