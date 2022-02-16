North Hall opens baseball season with shutout victory against Hebron Christian

By Isaac Thomas

For The Times

In its first outing since claiming the 2021 Class 3A state championship, North Hall mounted an impressive victory against Class A Hebron Christian.

The Trojans plated eight runs in the fifth inning, after Lions ace Parker Marlatt, a junior committed to South Carolina, left the game after four sharp innings, en route to a 9-0 win at Lynn Cottrell Stadium in Gainesville.

“I was proud of our defense, and our pitching keeping us in that game” Trojans coach Trevor Flow said, “When you face a pitcher like that (Marlatt), you have to have a really good defense and be able to limit until you get his pitch count up.”

North Hall senior Jaret Bales, who is signed with North Georgia, did his job on the mound magnificently, throwing four innings with four strikeouts and allowed one hit. In relief, junior Landon Lee threw three hitless innings to wrap up the win for the Trojans (1-0).

At the plate, Hudson Barrett got things going against the Hebron Christian bullpen, connecting on a lead-off double in the big inning.

After Barrett reached, North Hall’s next three batters reached on a walk.

Leading the Trojans at the plate, senior shortstop Jace Bowen, the reigning Class 3A Player of the Year, had a hit, walk and two runs.

“It’s kind of what we are built off of, being able to hit strikes, limit the bad swings at the plate, and take what is given to us.” Flow said, “They did a good job taking those things and getting base runners.”

The challenging opening-night game was purposeful for Flow.

He knew it would give his senior-heavy roster a chance to face a pitcher like Marlatt, the type of talent they’ll see again in the postseason.

The rest of the non-region schedule is challenging for North Hall.

Up next, North Hall hosts Class 4A’s second-ranked North Oconee on Wednesday in Gainesville.

North Hall will return the favor with a trip to North Oconee for the final non-region game on March 4 in Bogart.