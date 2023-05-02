High school baseball playoffs: Cherokee Bluff drops heartbreaker to Lovett to conclude season in second round of state

Cherokee Bluff came up just short in a game of inches Monday.

Tied in the eighth inning, the Bears (28-5) were still grasping at a chance to keep its season alive against a scrappy Lovett in the second round of the Class 4A playoffs in Atlanta.

However, Lions right-handed leadoff hitter Joel Lopez got just enough of a two-strike pitch for an opposite-field homer that managed to creep over the 315 marker on the right-field wall for a 6-5 win in Atlanta.

The series was stretched to three games after a split Saturday to open the series.

The Bears lost the opener 16-6, then rallied to win the nightcap 7-6.

And facing elimination, Cherokee Bluff came out swinging in Game 3.

Cherokee Bluff plated three runs in the first inning after three batters were hit by a pitch, then added on a single run in the third and fourth inning to go ahead 5-0.

However, the lead didn’t stick.

The Bears made four costly mistakes in the bottom of the fourth inning (two fielding errors and two on bad throws) that led the Lions to putting four runs on the board.