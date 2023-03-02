High school baseball: North Hall rally falls short in loss to Walnut Grove

Valuable varsity baseball playing experience isn’t working in North Hall’s favor this season.

However the tradition in recent years for the Trojans, which last won the state championship in 2021, is about as good as anybody around.

And in 2023, North Hall is aiming to put another contender on the field, despite having only one starter from the 2022 state semifinalists back with the program.

Even though Wednesday’s Region 8-4A crossover opener against Walnut Grove didn’t result in a win for North Hall (7-2), it showed Trojans coach Trevor Flow that their competitive nature is right where it needs to be.

North Hall rallied with a pair of runs in the seventh inning, but came up just short in a 7-6 decision at Cottrell Field.

“With all these new guys, we’re trying to learn how to compete,” Flow said. “But I’m extremely proud of the way we competed back tonight.”