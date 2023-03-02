High school baseball: North Hall rally falls short in loss to Walnut Grove

Valuable varsity baseball playing experience isn’t working in North Hall’s favor this season.
However the tradition in recent years for the Trojans, which last won the state championship in 2021, is about as good as anybody around.
And in 2023, North Hall is aiming to put another contender on the field, despite having only one starter from the 2022 state semifinalists back with the program.
Even though Wednesday’s Region 8-4A crossover opener against Walnut Grove didn’t result in a win for North Hall (7-2), it showed Trojans coach Trevor Flow that their competitive nature is right where it needs to be.
North Hall rallied with a pair of runs in the seventh inning, but came up just short in a 7-6 decision at Cottrell Field.
“With all these new guys, we’re trying to learn how to compete,” Flow said. “But I’m extremely proud of the way we competed back tonight.”
Facing a 7-4 hole going into its final at-bat, the Trojans put two runners on base with a walk by Ajay Jones and single from Andrew Hlavacek.
Then, Korbyn Sosebee provided the big lift with a two-strike, two-run double to get the Trojans to within a run with two runners on and two outs.
However, the Warriors drew a ground out to secure the victory, the first region contest for both programs this season.
“We just didn’t get that last hit tonight when we needed it,” Flow said.
North Hall started the game strong offensively, thanks to a lead-off double by the center fielder Jones in the bottom of the first inning.
Jon Jon Read and Luke Sanders each added a double for the Trojans, which finished off the night with eight hits.
Walnut Grove jumped back in front by scoring four times with the bases loaded in the top half of the third inning, then added another run in the fourth.
Mills Lothridge, a junior, chipped in an RBI single for the Trojans.
Lothridge got the start on the mound for the Trojans, surrendering the early runs.
Despite the youth on the mound for North Hall, Flow has been very pleased with his pitchers this season, which returns senior Landon Lee.
“We’ve been throwing the ball really well, we were just off a little bit tonight,” Flow said.
Recent history has been filled with banner seasons for the Trojans.
Last year, their senior class finished their careers by making the state semifinals all three seasons there was a postseason.
Two of those starters, Jace Bowen and Jaret Bales, have found their way into the starting lineup as freshmen at the University of North Georgia.
Even though the loss snaps a 32-game region win streak for the Trojans, it doesn’t put a blemish in its subregion standing, which is what counts first for playoff consideration.
With 17 region games, 12 will come against teams on North Hall’s side of the region (Cherokee Bluff, East Hall, Chestatee and East Forsyth).
The Trojans will face each crossover opponent once (North Oconee, Madison County, Walnut Grove, Cedar Shoals and Seckinger).
Up next, North Hall visits Madison County on Friday in Danielsville.
The Trojans’ first three-game subregion series opens March 13 against East Forsyth.