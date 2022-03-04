Baseball scoreboard: East Hall rolls past Riverside Military Academy

East Hall's Mason Simmons allowed a pair of hits over three innings on the mound en route to a 13-1 win against Riverside Military on Thursday.
Levi Howard, Zach Kinsey, Cooper Williamson and Walker Barrett each had multiple hits for the Vikings.
LANIER CHRISTIAN 16, COVINGTON ACADEMY 0: Camden Hohman hit a two-run homer in the first inning on Thursday.
On the mound, Gavin Strabala surrendered just two hits and collected six strikeouts.
Caleb Moore went 3 for 4 for the Lightning, while Isaac Dinn and Joshua Waymack each chipped in two hits.
Up next, Lanier Christian visits Young Americans Christian.
High school scores can be submitted by sending an email to sports@gainesvilletimes.com.