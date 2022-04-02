Baseball scoreboard: Cherokee Bluff rallies past Dawson County

Lucas Tritt threw five innings of relief and allowed one run for Cherokee Bluff in an 8-6 win against Dawson County on Friday.
At the plate, Tritt, Ty Corbin and Caleb Miele each had a double for the Bears (17-4, 10-2 Region 7-3A).
Corbin finished with a pair of runs and scored twice for Cherokee Bluff.
On Monday, Cherokee Bluff visits North Hall at Lynn Cottrell Stadium.
NORTH HALL 9, EAST FORSYTH 5: Luke Erickson had a pair of hits and drove in three runs for the Trojans (17-4, 12-0 Region 7-3A) on Friday.
Hunter Brooks drove in two RBIs for North Hall, while Ajay Jones added a double.
On Monday, North Hall hosts Cherokee Bluff in Gainesville.
WEST HALL 16, LUMPKIN COUNTY 3: Michael Gaddy drove in three runs for the Spartans on Friday, while Nick Sturm, Ryan Svetz and Evan Conner each drove in two RBIs.
Jackson Bassler picked up the win for West Hall (8-10, 3-9 Region 7-3A), throwing all five innings and allowed four hits.
On Monday, West Hall hosts White County.
High school baseball scores can be reported by sending an email to sports@gainesvilletimes.com.