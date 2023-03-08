'Counting down the days': Flowery Branch man selected as Gwinnett Stripers next PA announcer

The resounding voice of Cary Clayborn, the Flowery Branch resident who was among the top 12 finalists considered for the Atlanta Braves’ public address announcer’s job

, will still be heard by more than 10,000 fans – at Coolray Field, instead of Truist Park – when the Gwinnett Stripers gear up this season.

​​Clayborn, a project manager for AVI Systems, an audiovisual solutions company, has been a PA announcer for a number of programs for nearly 30 years. Last year, he became the head announcer for Buford High School’s varsity football team – a milestone he’d eyed a decade prior.

About a week after the Braves named Kevin Kraus to replace Casey Motter as their next PA announcer, Clayborn landed the job as Kraus’ successor with the Stripers, a AAA minor league baseball team and Braves affiliate.

“Once I wasn’t in the top three for the Braves (job), I sent in a resume and told them I was one of the 12 finalists for the Braves and I’d love to announce for the Stripers,” Clayborn said. “...a few days after the Braves announced Kevin had that job, the Stripers reached out to me. We did an interview and the next day they offered me the gig.”