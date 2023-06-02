Opinion: Schools should stick to education instead of indoctrination

Education: “The process of receiving systematic instruction, especially at a school or university.”



Indoctrination: “The process of teaching a person to accept a set of beliefs uncritically.”





My school years were rightfully about education, not indoctrination. Yes, we stood each morning, faced the American flag and recited the Pledge of Allegiance, but our teachers never promoted any political persuasions. We were there to master core competencies that would benefit us for the rest of our lives.

Reading, writing and arithmetic were stressed in elementary school. History, geography, civics, science, math, shop (boys) and home economics (girls) were required in junior and senior high.

Furthermore, Latin lessons provided the linguistic origins of many English words. The classics were read and book reports were required. Sentence diagramming and advanced writing skills were taught. Essays and term papers were mandatory. Typing class proved to be a blessing during my Marine and business careers.

In many schools across America today, there’s a diabolical determination to indoctrinate children into politically correct ideologies such as critical race theory (CRT) and gender identification/affirmation.

Valuable time is wasted on the divisive dogma of CRT. White kids are labeled “oppressors” and shamed for any sins of their ancestors. Black kids are depicted as “oppressed” and told that America is a fundamentally racist nation.

Kids are encouraged to question their birth gender, lectured on “preferred pronouns” and scolded for “misgendering.” Students are instructed to use the bathroom of the gender they “identify” with, which is ridiculous. Boys become “girls” who compete unfairly against female athletes. Children are subjected to drag queen shows.

Unfortunately, this bizarre brainwashing continues long after high school graduation. It’s happening at universities, within our military branches and inside countless corporate DEI departments that force diversity, equity and inclusion training upon their employees. Non-compliance produces reprimands, humiliations and even terminations.

Nonsense has replaced common sense. History reminds us to resist such propaganda or the long-term consequences will be a “woke” nation that chose trendy indoctrination over timeless education. This tragic trend can be reversed if we quit making excuses, speak boldly and engage in the fight.

Dick Biggs

Gainesville