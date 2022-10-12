Opinion: Wishing for Trump’s return to fix Biden’s mess in Washington

The Biden administration has so damaged the country in two years it will take a long time, if ever, to recover.



Here are its accomplishments:

The stock market is down 8,000 points, crushing retired people’s 401(k) retirement savings. These people are being hurt so badly, and they only played by the rules and saved hard for the golden years, and it is now being destroyed.

Gas prices are way up. Food prices off the charts. Our border is wide open and who knows who is entering our country? The drugs coming in are killing our youth at a rate of 300 a day. China is unaccountable for the COVID unleashed on the world and on the way to world dominance.

The Ukraine war is ongoing with the threat of nuclear war. Crime is off the charts. Police have no support. Our major cities are one big homeless encampment. We are no longer energy independent. Green New Deal wackos taking over. CRT is on the rise and the Department of Education is in shambles. The radical socialists support extreme late-term abortions. President Biden can hardly function, and it is obvious he is not calling the shots. His VP is totally worthless. The leadership of the DOJ and FBI are corrupt and using their power against common American citizens.

All that said, I guess Biden has accomplished a lot.

Can anyone out there honestly say you are better off than you were two years ago than with mean ol’ Trump? If you are honest, the answer is no. I wish we had him back. I hope and pray you all vote Republican in the midterm. If not, I fear the country we know and love will be gone forever. God Bless The United States. And oh yeah. I am MAGA and proud of it.

Mark Propes

Oakwood