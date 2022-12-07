Opinion: Where are the breaks for smaller businesses?

I have worked at a small local Gainesville business for 38 years. I love seeing all of the new businesses moving to the area that are highlighted in your paper, but I’ve often wondered why we don’t highlight all of these small businesses who have been here over 30 years.



We see all of these tax breaks these companies are receiving, and small businesses like the one that I work for receive no federal funding and have weathered the storms and continue to be a part of this community. I am just curious why none of them are ever featured.

Christian Whitaker

Dawsonville