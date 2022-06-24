Opinion: We are still free in America

Our U.S.A. birthdate is July 4. It was July 4, 1776, our Declaration of Independence was completed and signed by 56 men representing 13 states.



We had to fight for our right to be called a nation and this we did. Our national anthem is “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Some words from it follow.

“And the rockets red glare, the bombs bursting in air, gave proof through the night that our flag was still there.” It’s still here! “O say does that star-spangled banner yet wave?” It’s still waving. “O’er the land of the free.” We are still free!

So, we are 246 years old as a nation and still the freest nation on earth with possibly one or two exceptions, and many citizens of other nations are trying to gain our shores. They know what freedom is and they want it for themselves.

Yet some are loudly unhappy. The majority of us are happy. Let’s get loud! Especially knowing that God is in charge. John Quincy Adams, one president who from a young age prayed, had conversation with God for two hours early each morning.

The final sentence of The Declaration reads, “And for support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, (God) we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes and our sacred Honor. The capital letters here are in the original document.

Love the U.S.A. Stand for it. Be willing to die for it!

George C. Kaulbach

Cornelia