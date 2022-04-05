Opinion: Think a little harder about taxing very wealthy

The new tax bill calls for raising taxes on the very wealthy. Sounds good to most people, but let’s think about that for a moment.



Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg are the four wealthiest men in the United States, according to Forbes. Are they evil men who obtained their wealth by extortion or crime? No! They created products that appealed to the public worldwide. Their companies grew into massive industries that employ tens of thousands of people around the globe and serve the needs and wants of millions. In net, their intellect and initiative have had global benefits.

These men did not set out to be billionaires, they became billionaires because millions of investors saw the potential of their products, and as a result, the demand for their stock drove its price up. As founders and principle owners, their fortunes naturally increased along with that of all the other “owners.”

The mega-millionaires that we denigrate are among those who were early investors in corporations like Intel, Apple, Microsoft, Google and, yes, even Coca-Cola.

None of the above groups are sitting on chests filled with gold bouillon. They own stock, as does a very high percentage of our citizens. If you own stock, or if you own mutual funds, consider what you own before you condemn.

Greed, otherwise known as self-interest, is the force that created those very wealthy people. They wouldn’t exist if we didn’t buy their products or their stock.

If you really want to take revenge against the wealthiest among us, quit buying their products, using their services and dump their stock. If every envious one of us did that, their wealth would evaporate quicker than a Southerner can say “Bless you” when you sneeze.





Thomas Day

Hoschton