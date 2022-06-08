Opinion: To stop school shootings, consider these measures

The latest school shooting in Texas has caused uproar across the nation for solutions to stop the massacre in this country in our schools. So far, nothing of substance has been done since Columbine to really make a difference in the continuing saga of school shootings.



Yes, we hear the same old rhetoric about age limits, banning assault rifles, better mental health detection, etc., but I have not seen a comprehensive solution. We must understand this is a serious problem and as such it will take measures that may make some of us uncomfortable. I am laying out here measures I believe would definitely make a difference in combating these random school shootings.

The majority of shooters in school shootings have been juveniles. Juveniles simply should not have access to automatic weapons. There should be an age limit of at least 21 to purchase an assault rifle. I am inclined to recommend an all-out ban on the purchase of assault rifles, but to leave the public defenseless against the government does not seem like a good idea. It didn’t work out well in Nazi Germany. Don’t think that it couldn’t happen in this country! All schools should have a trained armed security officer on the premises. Schools should also arm some teachers who are trained and willing to carry. Schools cannot rely on local law enforcement officers to respond in time in situations where seconds matter. Schools should have one or at least limited points of entry. Metal detectors should be installed at all points of entry and should be visually monitored at the beginning and ending school times. At other times, security cameras should note individuals requesting entry to the school and should be buzzed in as appropriate. The media should be prohibited against publishing the identity of a school shooter. To deny the assailant his 10 minutes of fame would go a long way in taking away the incentive to commit these heinous acts. There should be a background check and a waiting period in every state to purchase a firearm of any type. The background check should encompass all reporting of any mental illness on record or threats made by a prospective purchaser. Law enforcement agencies must be more vigilant on following up leads they receive against individuals making threats against schools, neighborhoods, homes or places of business. Individuals convicted or pleading guilty to school shootings should be executed as expeditiously as judicially possible. A life sentence for someone who murders children should not be an option. Since the crime was committed by firearms, death by a firing squad would seem appropriate.

Yes, I know some of these recommendations may seem radical to some and will cost money. But do we really want to solve the problem of school shootings? For a change, let’s really do something of substance to make a difference. I believe by adopting these recommendations, we can put a major dent into this problem.

Ronald A. Mesimer

Gainesville