Opinion: Still room for truth and justice

I have always felt that I was fortunate to have lived in the era of my youth. My formative years were the late 1950s and all of the ’60s. Numerous events occurred that shaped our nation to the present day.

The first president that I remember was Dwight Eisenhower, a former general and hero of WWII. His vision and legacy was of an interstate highway system to connect our nation from coast to coast — 48,756 miles of an engineering marvel, according to Wikipedia.

Then came John F. Kennedy, a young president of the people. When Russia placed missiles in Cuba, JFK went toe to toe with Moscow. Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev finally backed down as both our nations were on the brink of a possible nuclear war.

Lyndon B. Johnson presided over our country during a very turbulent era. The war in Vietnam, social injustice and civil unrest. Out of this period of uncertainty, he was still able to pass the Civil Rights Act, the Voting Rights Act and Medicare for our senior citizens.

We cannot overlook Ronald Reagan and his demand for Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev to “tear down this wall!” Shortly thereafter, the Berlin wall toppled and thus began the decline of communism as we once knew it.

These were all great men doing great things for America.

Donald Trump was a president of many firsts, as we have discovered. He was the first and only president to say he refused to accept the results of a fair election and the peaceful transfer of power. He was the first and only to conceive and execute a plan to overturn the certification of electoral votes by our congressional leaders by means of a far-reaching plot that would make any crime novelist jealous with envy. He was the first and only to convene an angry mob that stormed and entered our nation’s Capitol in order to subvert this process of electoral certification.

Recently, I was expressing my concerns about these facts to a friend much younger than myself. “The America that you remember does not exist anymore; people and their ideals have changed” was the reply. I simply cannot accept this. Forgive me for sounding old-fashioned, corny, even idealistic, but when the values of truth, justice and the American way become obsolete, what is to become of our nation?

The question that I propose is this: As Americans, do we want to elect leaders who will stand on the shoulders of the giants who fostered our country, or do we want to be governed by carnival hucksters who have only their own self-serving interests at heart?

You, the voter, can be the only judge.

Wayne Alewine

Flowery Branch