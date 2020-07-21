Opinion: Obituaries are valuable for future generations

Having been schooled in the art of genealogy, I submit the import of an obituary that is complete for posterity.



The death notice, which is brief, is not the same.

Some of our friends have passed recently, and glowing tributes to that loved one are literary works. Maybe with the COVID-19 constraints of no large gatherings, as a funeral, the author is letting the public know of the loved one’s mark on the community. I have come to the realization this needs to be the norm. Then again, in my experience I have seen some obits that were wrong and misleading. Celebrating a life in words is comforting and necessary that we not forget.

No one knows your accomplishments and your life journey better than you.

If you want your obit done correctly, do it yourself!

Put it with your will and family will surely find it. (You might help the preacher out a bit if you’ll have another piece of paper with a favorite Scripture and a song selection.)

Now back to the “obit” as it’s nicknamed.

Obituaries are compositions where loved ones can pay a tribute to the deceased. Giving them the framework will be greatly appreciated. Newspapers ask you to pay a fee based on number of words; an abbreviated version can be used.

In this day, folks like Dignity.com or a funeral home that is computer literate, have a place on their website where you are not limited words, and complete family links can be documented.

Genealogists will truly appreciate years from now to have relatives of yours with names to connect the generations. Please remember the grandchildren. This will connect maybe four generations, which is a true find for historians.

To your Heath that this not be needed for a long time.

Caroline Mixon

Flowery Branch