Opinion: Nashville cartoon was ridiculous political commentary

I just read the editorial page and am frankly appalled at the tasteless and disgusting political cartoon of the elephant opining over the Nashville tragedy. There is no humor at all in this political satire. It is simply evil and has no place in a paper that claims to be unbiased (not Democrat, not Republican). What in the world does a political position on CRT and school lunch programs have to do with the tragic murder of these 6 people?
Please rethink your position on allowing this type of ridiculous political commentary to be printed in your paper.
Jeanne Starnes
Oakwood