Opinion: Management should allow national forests to return to natural state

In a letter to the editor published in the Jan. 7 edition of The Times, Larry Luckett a retired Forest Service Ranger on the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest, criticized (among other things) “preservationists” for halting timber management on the CONF, being untruthful and not understanding the intent of the Weeks Act of 1911, which created National Forests in the eastern U.S.

The principal motivation for the Weeks Act was to protect watersheds and navigable rivers. There is nothing in the original Weeks Act that mentions “provide for a sustained supply of timber.” Since the passage of the Weeks Act in 1911, numerous environmental laws have been passed that affect and protect National Forest lands, including the Multiple-Use Sustained-Yield Act, the National Environmental Policy Act and the National Forest Management Act.

From the late 1970s through the 1990s, the Forest Service clear-cut well over 100,000 acres on the CONF creating a large network of roads to remove the timber. It will take hundreds of years for these clear-cuts to recover and return to any semblance of what they once were. These roads, with little money for maintenance, are now bleeding silt into the headwaters of our streams and rivers, which is contrary to the original intent of the Weeks Act.

Georgia Forest Watch and the Sierra Club sued the Forest Service in 1996 to halt this disastrous program, and in 1999 a federal appeals court ruled in favor of GAFW. GAFW believes that the Forest Service should follow the law, and I am sure Mr. Luckett does also.

The Forest Service is currently pursuing the Foothills Landscape Project, which contemplates tens of thousands of acres of timber cutting, burning and the widespread application of herbicides at undisclosed locations somewhere within a 157,000 acre area. There have been numerous public meetings concerning this project and GAFW has attended them all. Our concern is not that the public has not had a chance to participate, as Mr. Luckett asserts, but that the Forest Service has ignored the fact that the majority of citizens do not want to see their forest cut, burned and poisoned with widespread application of herbicides.

The Forest Service analysis concerning the carbon balance for the Foothills Project is inadequate despite Mr. Luckett’s opinion. Removing mature trees at the height of their carbon sequestration capacity obviously reduces carbon capture. It will take years for a regenerating forest to capture the amount of CO2 as the mature forest that was cut and to account for the carbon released by the harvesting machinery.

The amount of timber produced in the steep mountains of North Georgia is insignificant compared to the timber produced on the 11 million acres of private, well managed timberland on the coastal plain of the south.

I believe that allowing our Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forests to grow into the complex, rich, diverse forest that Europeans encountered when they first arrived in this area 250 years ago is the most sensible, economical and climate friendly-policy that we could follow.





David Govus

Ellijay