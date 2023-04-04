Opinion: LGBTQ+ people live in Gainesville, too, and we will continue to thrive in our community

My name is Matéo Penado and I’m a 22-year old transgender man. Although I’m born and raised in Gainesville, I’ve had to commute to Atlanta for medical care as well as to find safe affirming spaces. But as the Transgender & LGBTQ+ Youth Autonomy Rally we held at the Square on Friday clearly showed, there is a beautiful, amazing, and present LGBTQ+ community already here in town.



I started hormones once I turned 18 and no longer had any more suicidal thoughts. Gender-affirming care has been quite literally life-saving for me. A study by the Trevor Project found that among trans children under 18 receiving gender-affirming care hormone-replacement therapy, nearly 40% had lower odds of having had a suicide attempt in the past year.

I was heartbroken when I saw that SB140 passed, but I was distraught when high schoolers reached out to me worried about the worsening anti-trans legislation in our state and if they would live long enough to see 22 like me because of it.

Trans youth deserve to be able to be happy kids that then grow up to be thriving adults, then elders. I deserve to grow old, just like any other person within our community.

What we lack in Gainesville is not community. Clearly we have LGBTQ+ people living here. What we lack are physical safe spaces and material resources. March 31 was the first step to that. We handed out local resource lists and started to build a community of care. But we also celebrated trans joy. Considering the large gathering and how well our TDOV action went, it has barely made much news coverage at all. But we trans folk are aware of the support we have. (It would be great if our local news and city could at least acknowledge our existence and actions as well.)

We will continue to carve out our own spaces and make it so trans and other LGBTQ+ people here in Gainesville don't just survive, but thrive as well.

Matéo Penado

Gainesville