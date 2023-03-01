Opinion: Hall County Schools offers plethora of art opportunities for students

A recent letter to the editor claimed the arts have disappeared in Hall County Schools. As an elected member of the County Board of Education, I wanted to make sure the public knew just how many opportunities our local schools offer students in the arts.
Nearly 1,200 art courses are taught each day in 95% of your Hall County schools. More than 16,000 students take art classes. Every middle and high school offers both band and chorus.
We cut the ribbon last year on a new Performing Arts Center at Johnson High School and construction is nearing completion now on a Fine Arts Complex at West Hall High School.
I am very proud that Hall County Schools offers a variety of courses to meet individual student needs, including over 60 CTAE Pathways!
The world is full of fake news. I prefer to focus on the facts.
Mark Pettitt
Hall County Board of Education