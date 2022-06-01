Opinion: Guns to blame for gun violence

More guns = more dead people.

The Second Amendment to the Constitution has one simple sentence: “A well-regulated militia, being necessary for the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.” That’s what assault weapons are for. AR-15s are designed, manufactured and used intentionally to quickly kill a large number of humans during warfare.

I remember when the argument was, if we prevent or regulate gun ownership by normal, law-abiding citizens, then only criminals will have guns. So today we have 300 million humans in the U.S. and 400 million guns. Do we have more criminals or fewer?

Politicians talk about background checks to identify and prevent mentally ill persons from legally purchasing assault weapons. But background checks are like searching for a needle in a haystack. Teenagers are famous for being moody, unpredictable and immature. But most teenagers and adults are responsible and mentally stable until, suddenly, before you know it — they are not. What comes first, the gun or the mental illness?

And there’s talk of using more guns to control guns! Arm all the teachers and grocery store clerks. Give a gun to everybody so they can defend themselves. But, seriously, even when trained law enforcement officers respond within minutes, numerous humans are already dead. Because assault weapons kill numerous humans in a matter of seconds. The number of deaths due to gun violence has only increased during the last five decades. What rational person thinks that more guns could possibly prevent or even reduce gun violence?

AR-15s are not pro-life!

We should round up all the assault weapons in the U.S. and send them to Ukraine. That would make a huge difference to them and us!

Laura Bartlett

Gainesville