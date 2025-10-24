Opinion: Gold, glamour and a $300 million ballroom — at the White House The facade of the East Wing of the White House is demolished by work crews on Oct. 22, 2025, in Washington, D.C. The demolition is part of U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to build a ballroom reportedly costing $300 million on the eastern side of the White House. - photo by Tribune News Service When the President first announced his ballroom plans for the East Wing of the White House, he said none of the existing structure would be harmed.