Opinion: Girl Scouts have made positive impact on millions

I agree with Mr. Frazier (“Scouting is a great activity for youngsters," March 22, page 6A). As a parent, both my son and daughter participated in scouting. I am a lifetime member of Girl Scouts, former Girl Scout leader and Day Camp Director. I have had the privilege of participating in Girl Scouting as a child and as an adult for over 64 years.



For 111 years, Girl Scouting has focused on providing all girls the opportunity to develop their personal potential. Over the years, Girl Scouts have updated their Promise and Laws as well as their badges to keep up with the needs and interests of girls as our society has changed. Earning badges, attending camp, and selling cookies teach girls to develop a lifetime of skills and confidence. Girls learn goal-setting, decision -making, money management, people skills, and business ethics, which are essential skills for a lifetime of leadership, success, and life.

As stated on the Girl Scouts of America website, “We’re 2.5 million strong — 1.7 million girls and 750,000 adults who believe in the power of every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader) to change the world.” Girl Scouting has and will continue to develop girls into leaders of tomorrow.

Rose Barton

Gainesville