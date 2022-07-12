Opinion: Finally, representation on the ballot

If you’ve seen the Elvis movie currently in release, the days of the “Old South” are well reflected early on in his life and career.
So how are things looking in 2022? Look no further than the barrage of political ads we’re seeing. I know, I miss Mark Spain, too.
But look at the candidates of the two major parties for these three races: governor, secretary of state and United States Senate.
Four are men. Two are women. Three are Black. Two are White. One is Asian-American. Not that long ago it would have been just a bunch of old White guys. Progress. The ballot beginning to look like the population it’s designed to represent.
Who will I vote for? That’s between me and the voting machine. Who should you vote for? That’s your decision. But I’ll make my decision not based on gender or color of skin. Just the content of the candidate’s political character.
A citizenship thing. Hope you join me.
Brian Olson
Gainesville