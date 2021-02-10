Opinion: Elected officials must consider election reform

Like millions of other Georgia citizens, I am very concerned about election integrity. I strongly support and applaud Hall County Election Commission’s Tom Smiley for his ideas on election reform. I like some of the reforms proposed in the Georgia state Senate and House; I hope they will carefully consider Smiley’s proposals.



It does infuriate me as a legal voter when I hear our elected officials respond with comments about “conspiracy theories” when confronted with cries and anxiety about election integrity!

All honest citizens want fair and legitimate elections for everyone. However, politics and divisions in our nation have made this difficult to achieve in our legislatures. There are those who will do anything to win an election.

Our success and longevity as a nation happened because we are a nation of law, order and moral standards. One of the most remarkable papers ever written in human history is our United States Constitution. Today, dishonest and immoral people are trying to change and amend it to gain power.

Something must be done now!

I encourage our elected officials to do what is right in the eyes of God and our citizens.

Brad Farrow

Flowery Branch