Opinion: Don't shoot the messenger

In a recent letter posted here on the opinion pages, Francisco Rosario ripped into the news media. Big time. In his letter he says “This enemy, the media, has stolen your ability to think for yourself; it feeds you things to believe in, things to love, to hate and to fear.”



No small irony he uses the media he demonizes as his platform to, well, demonize it.

I spent the first half of my career in broadcast journalism working locally and nationally. I can assure you there is no daily conference call with everyone in journalism to find ways to make as many readers and viewers as possible mad at us.

Local journalists live and work in the same place where they cover the news. When I was starting out as news director at KGWN-TV in Cheyenne, Wyoming, I once ran into the governor of Wyoming at a Sears store. We were both trying on pants.

Keeps you honest.

Mr. Rosario goes on to say we should turn off our TVs and stop reading the newspapers because only then can we “restore true freedom: freedom from the media’s massacre of the human mind.” Wow.

I attended the Poynter Institute for Advanced Media Studies. Then-Director Valerie Hyman told us our jobs as journalists are “essential to democracy.” I’ll go with the latter, Mr. Rosario.

My first mentor in the business was Walter Cronkite. He taught me that our job was to not report what people want to read or hear but to report what they need to know. Yep, it can be unpleasant, but only then can they make informed decisions. About anything.

It’s why I appreciate the team here at The Times. They inform. They also provide a platform for diverse opinion. A good thing. We don’t need to agree with everyone all the time. We do need to know what other people are thinking.

Although in this case I do wonder what Mr. Rosario was thinking. OK, I’m going to get back to reading The Times.

Brian Olson

Gainesville