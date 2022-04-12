Opinion: Democrats run country in chaos

The Democrat Party seems to be the party of chaos. Nothing they do seems to be orderly.

On Joe Biden's first day in office, he declared war on oil. Inflation began immediately. He actually declared war on U.S.-produced oil. Biden canceled the Keystone pipeline but supported Russia's pipeline. That had nothing to do with climate. It was for PR.

Biden insulted the Saudi and EU leaders and is now begging them to produce more oil. They will not even take Biden's calls.

Raphael Warnock pushes for eliminating our road infrastructure funds until after the election. Jon Ossoff seems to be laying low. Both seem to support Biden's inflation.

Democrats try to blame inflation on Vladimir Putin, but oil inflation began a year before Putin's war. Biden's war on U.S.-produced oil is our main problem.

Democrats secretly move illegal immigrants out of Biden's cages in the middle of the night and dump them in different states. They would tell everyone what they are doing and why if they had a good reason. The mainstream media is mostly covering that up. Biden is now talking about ending Title 42, which will make it worse.

Planned Parenthood, with Democrat support, is committing mass murder of unborn babies.

Under mostly Democrat leadership, city blocks were burned and Black businesses destroyed in the name of BLM, the organization. More Black lives have been destroyed because of BLM in the last couple of years than by rogue cops in many years.

Biden was so anxious to get our troops out of Afghanistan that he removed them before evacuating U.S. citizens. U.S. citizens died and the Taliban got our military weapons. Biden just wanted a good photo op of getting the troops out.

Putin has wanted to expand Russia a long time. He took Crimea while Barack Obama was president. He invaded Ukraine under Biden. He did not invade anything while Trump was president. Has anyone in the mainstream media asked why he invaded under Democrats?

Rather than teach Black kids to excel as they do at Success Academy in NYC, Democrats want to tell Black kids they are victims. They teach hatred between races. They think they know more than Dr. Martin Luther King.

To be woke, a few Democrats urge kids to take drugs and mutilate their bodies to try to transition to a different gender. A biological boy can be trans but will never be a girl. To deceive them before they have even been through puberty is criminal. Mr. Rogers taught us to love people as they are. That does not mean deceiving kids to think they can be something they are not.

The biggest correlation to poverty is single parent families. Democrat leaders are destroying the traditional family.

There are problems in every administration, but the chaos under current Democrat leaders is unacceptable. If you like chaos, vote for Warnock and other Democrats. What am I missing?





Mike McConnell

Gainesville