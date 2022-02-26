Opinion: Democrats’ policies hurt economy, lead to crime

Our newest senator, Raphael Warnock, is telling us he "sees our struggles" and he is "working to make things better. But what does he do?

He is pledged to support the Democrat political party. The Democrats have destroyed the energy independence of the United States, resulting in staggering price increases for everything you buy. Gasoline is approaching a cost of $4 per gallon. Thousands of jobs in the energy and transportation industry are gone under Democratic leadership. It is unbelievable that we have to buy oil from Russia and Iran to meet our needs. He supports our president who is now begging OPEC to increase oil production.

He is pledged to destroy our system of law and order. The key phrase is: "defund the police." The result is a level of lawlessness never seen in this country. Murders, shootings and organized crash and grab robberies are daily occurrences. If you go to a shopping mall you are very fortunate if you have a car to drive home. Policemen and policewomen are being shot and killed somewhere in the U.S.

He supports the woke principle that has broken down our public school system and forces our teachers to spend classroom time on social studies instead of the basics or reading, writing and mathematics.

He has sold his soul to Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden and a system of government that attempts to regulate every hour of every day of our lives. Individual freedom is a thing of the past if you support Sen. Warnock and his fellow Democrats.





Bruce W. Hallowell

Clarkesville