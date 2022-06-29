Opinion: Democrats have trouble with reality

Our Democrat leaders have lousy problem-solving skills.
Democrat leaders want to write more laws to prevent mass murders. They want to defund the police. Democrat DAs allow BLM and Antifa to destroy lives and property using catch and release. More laws without enforcement will not prevent mass murders.
According to the San Francisco Federal Reserve, Biden’s trillion-dollar spending caused inflation to increase 3% in 2021— faster inflation growth compared to “Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany,” according to WP. In response, Democrats including Sen. Raphael Warnock tried to pass another multitrillion dollar BBB bill.
Supply shortages increased inflation. Our Secretary of Transportation took four weeks parental leave.
Everybody wanted our troops out of Afghanistan. Biden pulled them before evacuating our civilians.
Biden declared war on the oil industry. Prices increased as oil production dropped. Biden begged other countries to produce more oil rather than proposing a cease fire on the U.S. oil industry. Biden blames price increases that began a year before the Ukraine invasion on Putin.
Putin invaded Ukraine under Biden, not under Trump. Afghanistan likely convinced Putin that the time was right.
Woke Democrats tell us that a person is whatever gender they want to be. Biologically, a boy is a boy and a girl is a girl. Woke is a psychological issue.
Woke sometimes leads to gender transformation.
Mike McConnell
Gainesville