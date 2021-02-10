Opinion: Clyde should go through Capitol’s detectors like the rest

So, Rep. Andrew Clyde doesn’t like the metal detectors in the Capitol. Does he try the same tactic at the airport? Somehow I doubt it. The TSA agents would tell him either go through, get wanded or go home. The detectors are in the Capitol for the very same reason they’re at the airport: to detect weapons! It’s illegal to bring guns onto the House or Senate floor. Was Rep. Clyde in the Capitol on Jan. 6? Did he fear for his life then?



I believe, if he tries to dodge the detectors again, the security agent should respond just as the TSA does: “go through or go home!”

To his claim that the detectors are unconstitutional, he’s wrong! They were installed in response to the invasion on Jan. 6, and the threats by those people that “they’ll be back.” If he doesn’t care about himself, he should care about his fellow legislators!

Carole Scandrol

Flowery Branch