Opinion: Careful of how you treat the mentally ill

I want to express the importance of learning and understanding about mental health — also how it may affect our physical and mental parts of our body.



Whenever I am hearing or reading about shootings or the other things that are happening today, wherever they may be, my thoughts go back to a very important person: Mr. Miles F. Shore, MD, superintendent of the Massachusetts Mental Health Center.

He somehow understood the importance of it as well as how it can function and affect a person’s actions and behavior.

He selected and hired Sondra Hellman and another person that understood about mental illness to raise financial funds and find people and homes to put mental patients in to help them to a better way of action and behavior.

This special program was called continuing care.

My wife, Mary E. Wilson, as well as I, Mordecai Wilson, had the first home to undertake this assignment.

We also as husband and wife provided a home for girls 14 through 18.

I was in the second World War, which is why I don’t see the importance of having high powered and automatic weapons in our homes or businesses and high capacity magazines for our weapons. It is time in our counties and cities to put people before pride and profits in our businesses and homes. These kind of weapons belong in wars and battle fields, not our homes or business.

I as a person, too, have learned and understood a lot about mental illness.

A home or a place of refuge and protection for these different people to begin to select a better way — of going from a harmful way to a better way of life and living.

We tried to provide them with more information to a better outlook for the future of their life, but also we tried to provide them with transformation also for a much brighter present and for their future.

I find the actions and concerns we had for these two groups, how I am being rewarded by them as well as God in my senior years of life, how they are helping me especially after losing my wife in death. Please be careful how you treat people under any condition. They may have because these can be the same ones you may need to help you.

Mordecai Wilson

Lula