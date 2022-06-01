Opinion: Background checks should be required for gun purchases

Thank you to the Times leadership for this weekend’s editorial supporting sensible restrictions on guns with a good analogy: “We don’t authorize everyone who drives a car to also drive a tractor-trailer; neither should we expect everyone proficient with a single-shot .22 to be eligible to own a semi-automatic rifle with 30 rounds in the clip.”
I hope you will now encourage the Senate to pass H.R. 8, the Bipartisan Background Checks Act — a concept supported by 90% of Americans — and call for Congressman Andrew Clyde to remove the image of a weapon of war from his campaign signs and website. Those are two partial answers that can be implemented to do some good.
Dave Johnston
Gainesville