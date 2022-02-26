Opinion: Americans' selfishness on display as Ukraine is bombed

My heart is saddened when I see the images of bombs bursting in air and rockets red glare over the country of Ukraine — saddened for the Ukrainian people and saddened for the people of the United States.

The Ukrainians are experiencing actual bombs and rockets. They have sons and daughters, brothers and sisters that are shedding blood and surrendering life to defend their country against a foreign tyrant. They count the goal worthy of the sacrifice.

Our citizens refuse to stand for or sing our national anthem, which reminds us of the bombs and rockets that fell on the heads of our ancestors as they fought to free our country from the control of a foreign tyrant. Blood was shed and lives lost because they thought the goal was worth the sacrifice. This nation carried on the fight for over 200 years, in lands near and far, helping others who sought to “live free or die.”

As we watch the news coverage, it seems the main concern is what it will cost to fill our cars with gas. How is this going to affect inflation? Will I still be able to order my Chick-fil-A delivered by Uber eats? Focused on our selfish desires and material wants.

How shallow has this “me” mentality become?

There is a greater good! A good worth dying for.





Thomas Day

Braselton