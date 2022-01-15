WINTER STORM WARNING: Freezing rain, snow, high winds to hit Hall County

As emergency personnel made preparations for the approaching winter storm, officials stressed that it will be an all-day event Sunday with widespread power outages likely and travel dangerous or impossible.
A winter storm warning and a wind advisory are in effect for Hall County and other areas of northeast Georgia beginning at 10 p.m. Saturday and extending all day Sunday. The warning was issued Saturday morning by the National Weather Service, and local officials expect it to hit Hall County between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. overnight.
Hall County will receive 4 or more inches of snow and up to half an inch of ice, according to the latest forecasts. Freezing rain and snow are expected to start late Saturday night and into Sunday, with wind gusts that could be greater than 40 mph this weekend. The forecast shows a 100% chance of precipitation Saturday night.
High winds, snow and freezing rain will mean widespread power outages are likely to occur, Emergency Management Casey Ramsey wrote in a statement Saturday. Many roads could become impassable.
“Hall County will begin treating roads shortly after midnight as the winter precipitation begins to fall,” Emergency Management Casey Ramsey wrote in a statement Saturday. “Road crews will switch from treating to plowing as accumulations occur.”
Roads could clear early next week with temperatures expected to warm Monday to 39 degrees, followed by a high of 47 on Tuesday.
The Georgia Department of Transportation applied brine to roadways throughout Friday and Saturday morning.
Officials said residents should remain at home this weekend if possible so emergency personnel can operate safely and efficiently.