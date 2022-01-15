WINTER STORM WARNING: Freezing rain, snow, high winds to hit Hall County

A winter storm warning and a wind advisory are in effect for Hall County and other areas of northeast Georgia beginning at 10 p.m. Saturday and extending all day Sunday. The warning was issued Saturday morning by the National Weather Service, and local officials expect it to hit Hall County between 10 p.m. and 3 a.m. overnight.



Hall County will receive 4 or more inches of snow and up to half an inch of ice, according to the latest forecasts. Freezing rain and snow are expected to start late Saturday night and into Sunday, with wind gusts that could be greater than 40 mph this weekend. The forecast shows a 100% chance of precipitation Saturday night.