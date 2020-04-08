State of emergency will be extended through May 13 in Georgia

Georgia’s public health state of emergency will be extended another month, through May 13, Gov. Brian Kemp announced April 8.



The state of emergency, which had been set to expire April 13, can be renewed by the governor under state law. Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and Speaker of the House David Ralston will not be requesting a special legislative session, which was tentatively scheduled for April 15.

“This measure will allow us to continue to deploy resources to communities in need, lend support to frontline medical providers and keep preparing as we brace for potential patient surge in our health care facilities,” Kemp said in a statement. “We deeply appreciate the hard work of Georgians who are sheltering in place, using social distancing and helping us flatten the curve.”

The state of emergency, first declared March 14, gives the governor emergency powers to enforce laws and regulations relating to emergency management. Kemp can also take operational control of civil forces and helpers in the state.

Under the executive order, state health officials can also establish protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and implement quarantine and isolation for Georgians exposed.

The Georgia Composite Medical Board and Georgia Board of Nursing are also able to grant temporary licenses to applicants who are in good standing in other states.

The state legislature ratified the emergency declaration in March.