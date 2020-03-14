Public health emergency declared in Georgia due to coronavirus as number of cases shows largest increase in 24 hours

Coronavirus testing in the state has been limited. Kemp said the state lab is increasing capacity.

Local Department of Public Health spokesman Dave Palmer said Friday that criteria to get tested included both travel history or exposure to a confirmed positive case and having symptoms of the virus.

“We’re not in a position to have widespread testing right now, so we’re having to kind of manage the testing and make sure that we can test those people who need to be tested,” Palmer said.

Right now, 100 tests can be processed per day in the state, and officials hope to double that by the end of next week, Kemp said.

The state is in the process of establishing independent test sites in every major region in Georgia. Kemp said the specific locations are expected to be announced early next week.

He also strongly advised social distancing after meeting with epidemiologists from Emory University, the University of Georgia, Grady Health System, and Augusta University and Dr. Kathleen Toomey, the state’s chief health officer and commissioner of the Department of Public Health.

“I asked for their medical advice in addressing public health needs and utilizing mitigation tools in the days ahead,” Kemp said in his address. “They all recommended immediate implementation of social distancing measures to flatten the epidemiology curve for exposure and mitigate patient surge at health facilities. Otherwise, we risk a run on critical resources for the sickest patients in our state. Now is the time to act.”

Social distancing means avoiding large gatherings like sporting events and social functions. Many of those have been canceled in Hall County and the region. Kemp noted that President Donald Trump advised limiting in-person meetings, increasing cleanings and canceling work travel.

“If they have not done so already, Georgians need to incorporate social distancing into their everyday lives,” Kemp said.

The Northeast Georgia Health System did not make anyone available for an interview on Friday but did announce it is limiting visitation.

The health system in January created a task force to begin preparing for the possibility of patients with COVID-19.



“We have been following the guidance of the CDC and are working to ensure staff are diligent in following standard protocol to ask patients about their travel history,” the system’s website states. “In the event that additional preparation is needed, this team will move swiftly to follow any new guidance.”

The state of emergency authorizes the Georgia Composite Medical Board and Georgia Board of Nursing to grant temporary licenses to applicants who are in good standing in other states to assist in addressing health care needs.

Kemp assured the public the state will continue working closely with local health care providers, local government officials, private labs, emergency responders, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and federal counterparts.

“This public health emergency is unprecedented for the state of Georgia, and I do not take this action lightly,” he said. “It is a more specialized form of a state of emergency and allows for a more robust response to crisis specifically in the health care sector.

He said he has worked with the Georgia General Assembly to appropriate $100 million in emergency funding to address the spread of COVID-19. The Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency’s State Operations Center has been fully activated.

The legislature will convene Monday, March 16, to ratify the emergency declaration through a joint resolution.