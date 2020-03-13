BREAKING
Gov. Kemp declares Georgia public health emergency effective March 14
Gov. Brian Kemp is declaring a statewide public health emergency effective Saturday, March 14.
Northeast Georgia Health System implements new visitation policy over coronavirus
A display at the entrance of the Northeast Georgia Medical Center North Patient Tower offers visitors tissues, mask and hand sanitizer to prevent the spread of illnesses, now including coronavirus. - photo by Scott Rogers
Nate McCullough
The Times
Updated: March 13, 2020, 6:58 p.m.

Northeast Georgia Health System is limiting visitations to combat spread of the coronavirus.

In a public release Friday evening, NGHS spokeswoman Beth Downs said visitation policies were changing at all Northeast Georgia Medical Center campuses.

“To protect patients and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the community, Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) is limiting visitation to patients at all Northeast Georgia Medical Center campuses – as well as Laurelwood and New Horizons Limestone and Lanier Park.” 

According to the release, visitation restrictions will vary from unit to unit based on the needs of the patients in those areas:

  • Emergency department, inpatient rooms and labor and delivery will be limited to one visitor per room and the visitor must be at least 12 years old. 

  • Neonatal Intensive Care Units are restricted to only the baby’s mother and the other NICU wristband holder.

  • No visitors will be allowed into the intensive care unit, except for end-of-life-care. 

  • New Horizons Limestone and Lanier Park have restricted visitation. 

Downs said exceptions may be made on a case-by-case basis. 

Visitors who are feeling sick at all should stay home and seek medical attention. 

