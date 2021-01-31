'Gainesville will never be the same.' Family, co-workers join in vigil to remember 6 killed at Foundation Food Group

Jessica Childers shared dozens of lunches and laughs together with Nelly Perez and Edgar Vera-Garcia. But on Thursday, as she and co-workers evacuated the Foundation Food Group plant, her friends were nowhere to be seen.

She later learned heartbreaking news. Her friends were among six workers killed in a liquid nitrogen leak at the plant.

“It hurts because it could’ve been me. I could’ve been stuck, I could’ve been Edgar or Nelly,” Childers said. “Now I’m here at their vigil instead of at work laughing with them.”

Childers was among more than a hundred people who gathered Saturday afternoon, braving cold, windy weather, to pay tribute and remember the victims.

The group met across the street from the plant, where pastors and other speakers prayed for the families and the community. At one point, the crowd was directed to go across the street, where people lit candles and placed flowers at six wreaths planted in front of the poultry processing company off Memorial Park Drive.

Some kneeled to pray. Some sobbed as they prayed.