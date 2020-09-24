Slade Marine, Classic 84 Marine lose everything in Buford fire

Friends and customers of Robert Slade’s marine repair services business started calling him Thursday, Sept. 17, when they saw the South Hall fire.



“The first thing I could think about was my sweetheart in the building,” Slade said of his pit bull Bobo.

Slade of Slade Marine said he was in the process of moving and wanted to keep his dog in the climate-controlled office. A fire Sept. 17 destroyed Slade’s business and others, and Hall County Fire Services Division Chief Zach Brackett said the dog was found dead at the scene.

Firefighters first responded around 7:10 a.m. to Bulldog Carts at the intersection of Holiday Road and Lanier Islands Parkway in Buford, where heavy fire was coming from the metal building.

Gwinnett County firefighters provided help fighting the fire, Hall County Fire Services Division Chief Zach Brackett wrote in an email.

No people were inside the building at the time, Brackett said.