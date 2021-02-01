Investigators: Unplanned maintenance was being conducted on Foundation Food Group line

“Prior to the recent installation of this system, a different type of freezing equipment was used, which was ammonia-based,” according to the board. “This equipment is still collocated on Line 4 adjacent to the cryogenic system and has not yet been removed.”

The board told the media Saturday, Jan. 30, that tools were found near the line’s immersion freezer.

“We have since learned that unplanned maintenance was being conducted on Line 4,” the board’s Monday release said.

The board will be looking for more information on the insulation, age, operation, maintenance and condition of all liquid nitrogen system equipment, said, Katherine Lemos, chair and CEO of the board

The chemical safety investigators will continue their investigations on the scene in coming days and release any urgent updates as they have them, Lemos said. But, she added, it could take years to complete a full investigation report.

In addition to the six deaths, 12 people were sent to the hospital.

Northeast Georgia Health System officials said Monday that there was only one patient remaining at the hospital, who is in fair condition.

Autopsy reports determining the cause of the death for the six victims are still underway by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said when the investigation is finalized, a report will be sent to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

Gainesville Fire Department said its incident report is “incomplete at this time.”