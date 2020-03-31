How local governments are enforcing new COVID-19 rules

By Nick Watson and Megan Reed



nwatson@gainesvilletimes.com

mreed@gainesvilletimes.com

As local governments pass restrictions on businesses to slow the spread of COVID-19, they are tasking their police departments and code enforcement with checking on compliance.

Oakwood has required restaurants to close their dining rooms and shut down gyms and other fitness centers. City Manager B.R. White said Oakwood has not had any compliance issues yet, and the police department is enforcing the rules. If police find a violation, officers will issue a citation and a judge will set the fine.

White said 35 of the 44 restaurants in Oakwood had closed their dining areas voluntarily before the city issued the rules.

Braselton has issued a stay-at-home order, and residents are only allowed to leave home for essential activities like getting food or medicine. Non-essential businesses are required to close, and restaurants have been ordered to close their dining rooms. Town Manager Jennifer Scott said the Braselton Police Department is enforcing the order.

“We are operating on a complaint driven process and educating rather than penalizing. The ordinance would allow a citation for a misdemeanor if the police felt it was necessary,” Scott said in an email.