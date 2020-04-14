Georgia Police and Fire Games coming to Gainesville in 2021-22

Gainesville was selected April 10 as the host site for the Georgia Police and Fire Games in 2021 and 2022.



The games include events such as “toughest cop” and “toughest firefighter” along with cycling, 5K runs, golf, weightlifting, softball and more.

“We look forward to bringing the games back to Gainesville-Hall County,” said Georgia

Police and Fire Games Executive Director James Perry in a news release. “The response and support we received when there years ago has not been forgotten, and we know Gainesville-Hall County will again excel in hosting the event.” The games were held in Hall County in 2008.

The games move every two years to a new location through a bid process. They are scheduled to be held in Newnan this year.

Gainesville — in partnership with the Gainesville Parks and Recreation Department, Hall County Parks and Leisure Services, Gainesville Police Department, Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Gainesville Fire Department and Hall County Fire Services — submitted its bid in March.

“I am very excited to be part of hosting this wonderful event. These games will bring

together the finest brothers and sisters in public safety,” said Gainesville Police Chief Jay

Parrish in a news release. “I look forward to taking part in the camaraderie these games promote.”

Residents are invited to watch the games. Planning for the event will soon get underway, according to the news release.

The games are intended to “promote physical fitness and educational exchange that benefits all law enforcement and fire department” personnel in Georgia, according to the games’ website. The Georgia Police and Fire Games were first held in June 1985, starting with fewer than 300 participants and growing to more than 1,000 competitors, according to the website.

Those interested in volunteering for the Georgia Police and Fire Games can contact Gainesville tourism director Robyn Lynch by calling 770-297-5499 or emailing rlynch@gainesvillega.gov.



