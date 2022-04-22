'Big-hearted people.' He spent decades with the fire department, she with the hospital. Now, the Arnolds retire

Before being called out to a fire, Mark Arnold had a piece of paper with his future wife Vicki’s phone number on it in his pocket.

“By the time I got out, because I had sweated so much inside my turnout gear, it was just a big blur on the piece of paper,” Mark Arnold said.

Vicki Arnold, who was the pharmacy liaison with the ambulance service, had a rule about not dating paramedics. She was a firm believer in not mixing business with pleasure.

Mark called a mutual friend to get Vicki’s number again, the same friend that had constantly told Vicki, a pharmacist at Northeast Georgia Medical Center, to give him a chance.

That led to a date, and then another.

For their third date, Mark, who was on the school board in Jefferson, took Vicki with him when he chaperoned the Jefferson High School prom.

The two married in 1996, both working in public service careers related to medicine.

Twenty-six years later, the two are enjoying the fruits of their labor and have retired.

After 34 years with Hall County Fire Rescue, Mark Arnold was honored at a retirement reception March 9 and was presented with a proclamation Thursday, April 14, at the Hall County Board of Commissioners’ meeting.