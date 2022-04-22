'Big-hearted people.' He spent decades with the fire department, she with the hospital. Now, the Arnolds retire

Before being called out to a fire, Mark Arnold had a piece of paper with his future wife Vicki’s phone number on it in his pocket.
“By the time I got out, because I had sweated so much inside my turnout gear, it was just a big blur on the piece of paper,” Mark Arnold said.
Vicki Arnold, who was the pharmacy liaison with the ambulance service, had a rule about not dating paramedics. She was a firm believer in not mixing business with pleasure.
Mark called a mutual friend to get Vicki’s number again, the same friend that had constantly told Vicki, a pharmacist at Northeast Georgia Medical Center, to give him a chance.
That led to a date, and then another.
For their third date, Mark, who was on the school board in Jefferson, took Vicki with him when he chaperoned the Jefferson High School prom.
The two married in 1996, both working in public service careers related to medicine.
Twenty-six years later, the two are enjoying the fruits of their labor and have retired.
After 34 years with Hall County Fire Rescue, Mark Arnold was honored at a retirement reception March 9 and was presented with a proclamation Thursday, April 14, at the Hall County Board of Commissioners’ meeting.
Vicki Arnold’s last day was April 1, and she was honored with a hospitalwide reception Friday, April 15.
“The day I walked out, the thing I knew I’d miss the most was the relationships and the people I had worked with for 34 years,” Mark Arnold said.
Mark Arnold started with Hall County in March 1988.
“I was drawn to Hall County because that was the one place that as a paramedic, I could be a firefighter at the same time,” Mark Arnold said. “Most places at the time were separate and still are.”
After her plan to take a veterinary pharmacist job fell through, Vicki Arnold returned home to Gainesville. She got a call from the hospital, where she had done a rotation.
“I said no, but I’ll come in and work because I don’t have a job. I’ll give you six months,” Vicki Arnold said. “Either I wasn’t imaginative enough to go somewhere else, or I must have really liked it.”
Vicki Arnold stayed at Northeast Georgia Medical Center for 42 years, a field where she has seen automation make the pharmacy trade safer and faster.
“When I started (in) pharmacy, everybody lived in the basement, and we don’t do that now,” Vicki Arnold said. “My career ended in the trauma unit. We have our own little pharmacies all over the hospital that puts us closer to the patients.”
Vicki Arnold said she had set the 40-year mark as a goal in her head. But when the COVID-19 pandemic started, she said she was “was not going to run from a fight.”
“She’s just one of those people (who) cares about what she does,” said Laird Miller, who went to pharmacy school with Vicki. “She cares about people, whether she’s working or in the community. Just one of those big-hearted people that will do anything she can, she and Mark both. That’s what impresses me about them as a couple and individually.”
Mark Arnold rose through the ranks of the fire department, including lieutenant, captain, battalion chief, deputy fire chief and even interim fire chief.
It’s hard to ride through the neighborhoods of Hall County without Mark Arnold seeing the homes and streets where he’s worked fires, cardiac arrests and car crashes.
He spent the last two years in the field before retiring as a shift commander.
For the last five shifts, he rode on the fire engines and med units that he had worked on throughout the years, what Vicki and Mark call his “farewell tour.”
“I felt like in my career I had fulfilled all of my goals,” Mark Arnold said.
Mark Arnold said his family instilled in him the sense to invest in the community and the people around him.
Bobby Reed, who retired from the fire department in October, said Mark was a compassionate and consistent leader, a man who was great with patients and people.
“Initially, Mark comes across as very quiet and very measured,” said Zach Brackett, the operations and special projects manager for the Hall County Emergency Management Agency. “But once you get to know him, he’s extremely funny, very sincere and he’s just a great person to know and to work with.”
Mark Arnold is not leaving the world of public service behind. He has a part-time job at Lanier Tech in the paramedicine program and a part-time job as a paramedic with Northeast Georgia Medical Center.
Vicki Arnold said she wants to delve into delayed projects like remodeling, and the two love to play pickleball.
They want to visit their daughter in Hawaii now that travel restrictions have laxed.