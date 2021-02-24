Clermont man killed in Lula Road wreck

Georgia State Patrol assistant post commander Sgt. Major Patterson said Standridge was heading eastbound in a Chevrolet Equinox on Lula Road on a right curve. Patterson said Standridge was driving in the westbound lane to pass Wanda Crane, 53, of Cleveland, in a Hyundai Sonata. Patterson said it was a no passing zone.

Timothy Day, 23, of Commerce, was heading westbound in a flatbed truck on Lula Road on the same curve to the left, according to authorities.

As Day approached head-on, Standridge tried to steer back into the eastbound lane, Patterson said.

The front left corner of Day’s truck hit the left side of Standridge’s car in the westbound lane, which caused Standridge’s car to rotate and overturn before traveling down an embankment, according to authorities.

Patterson said Standridge was unrestrained and ejected.

Crane’s car struck debris from Standridge’s car that caused damage to the undercarriage, according to authorities.

Crane, Day and Day’s passenger Javier Martinez-Guerrero, 45, of Commerce, were not injured, Patterson said.

Patterson said there will be no charges in the case.