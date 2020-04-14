3 confirmed COVID-19 cases at Lee Arrendale State Prison

Two staff members and one inmate at Lee Arrendale State Prison in Alto have confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to Georgia Department of Corrections authorities.



Georgia Department of Corrections public affairs director Joan Heath said the cases were confirmed April 9-10.

Visitation has been suspended through April 30, and there are no facility tours or non-essential offender movement across facilities.

Other safety protocols include more hand soap and sanitizer at all facilities, increased sanitation and cleaning, increased medical screening for anyone entering a facility and a waived $5 co-pay for offenders with COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms.

The corrections department has reported 56 staff members and 54 inmates with confirmed COVID-19 cases across 26 facilities, including county/private facilities. Six staff members and 17 offenders have since recovered.

Two inmates at Lee State Prison in Leesburg and one inmate at Johnson State Prison in Wrightsville have died.

The Georgia Department of Corrections and the Georgia Correctional Industries began producing non-medical grade masks March 31 to be distributed at state facilities.

Heath said the masks were delivered last week to provide “enough for every staff and offender to have one.” That totaled 2,000 masks sent to Lee Arrendale State Prison and 300 sent to the Hall County Correctional Institution.



