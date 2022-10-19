Why this voting location moved in Hall

Amid high voter turnout leading up to the Nov. 8 election, the Hall County Board of Elections office has made a few changes regarding polling locations.

The West Hall Baptist Church polling location has been relocated to Flat Creek Baptist Church in Gainesville.

At West Hall Baptist, primary elections saw large voter turnout and reports of some voters spending up to an hour in line to cast their ballot, with other voters exiting the polling place stating they waited up to 35 minutes to cast a vote.

“The polling place changes were made to improve the services offered to voters, such as parking, space to put additional machines, ease of access,” Hall County Elections Director Lori Wurtz said. “These were some of the issues that led the board of elections to approve the changes requested…we have more voting machines, which results in better wait times. Early voting has been steady at all seven locations.”

As of Oct. 18, 5,083 people have participated in early in-person voting.

Wurtz said the former voting location of Mount Salem Baptist Church is now located at Lanier Point Church at 6302 Lanier Islands Pkwy in Buford.

“We always have the voters best possible experience in mind when selecting or changing polling places,” Wurtz said. “Also, it deserves to be known that we are so appreciative of the former facilities as well as the opportunity to meet and work with their staff as they graciously allowed the use of their building.”

Wurtz said Hall County has one absentee ballot drop box, located inside the elections office on the lower level of the Hall County Government Center. The drop box is only available during early voting hours.

Wurtz asked voters not to place ballots in the tax commissioners’ drop box. She said the only official box to drop ballots is the one located in the elections office and that “any delivery of a ballot to a different dropbox is considered an improper delivery.”