Who's running for at large Hall school board seat? Get to know these 2 candidates

Candidates on school security

In the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, over the summer, school districts across the United States have tried to beef up security. Hall County has allocated $1 million for more security. In July, Hall’s school board approved an additional $1 million for security but provided little detail about how it would spend the money, saying it would “harden” schools and collaborate more with local law enforcement and the county’s Emergency Management Agency. Since then, the board has floated the idea of buying biometric gun safes to store rifles that could be used in an active shooter scenario. Superintendent Will Schofield has said the safes would be placed in a secret location at certain schools. But some still worry about the possibility of students accessing the guns should the school board approve the safes.



Calmes: She said she agrees with the board's current security plans. “If everyone follows the rules, I think they will be able to keep the school system safe, continue to keep it safe.” But she is worried about the possibility that the board may approve a proposal to place biometric gun safes on school campuses. “Oh, yes,” she said when asked if she is worried about having gun safes on school campuses. “I think whenever there are more guns, there's more accidents that could happen. … I guess I'm very conservative when it comes to access to guns in a school setting because … it’s possible that students could get the guns from the adults, especially in a high school situation, and use the guns on the teachers and other students. There is always so much that has to be considered when you have any kind of gun in a school setting or any other public setting.”

Thompson: A big part of school security is “to make every single person in the building more aware of what's going on around them,” he said. “It would be almost impossible to stop someone that had their mind set on shooting up a school. That’s kind of been shown over and over. … You definitely have to be aware of those students that feel bullied or oppressed in some way by others, and they might look to take out their anger out on everyone. And we've got to find those kids and be aware of what can happen with those folks and try to prevent it in any way possible.” He said he and the other board members haven’t talked about the possibility that students might be able to access the biometric gun safes should the board approve them. But, he added, “I would have to be very careful … about who has access and who has the codes and those kinds of things.”







