Who’s running for state House seat District 100? Get to know these two candidates

Candidates on firearm laws

In April, Kemp signed a bill amending Georgia’s gun laws that now, in effect, allow a person to lawfully possess and carry a firearm without a permit.

Pandy: While Republican lawmakers have since dubbed the bill “constitutional carry,” Pandy called the legislation “criminal carry” and said he opposes any effort to loosen restrictions on who can own and carry a firearm. “To me, that was a slap in the face to us gun owners who take the time to be lawfully abiding citizens, but also [who] take the time to get our background check and get our license to carry - only now to be told that the same criminals [they’re] complaining about getting out of jail too soon are now allowed to carry weapons without having a background check,” Pandy said. If elected, he’d support efforts raising the minimum age to purchase a firearm from 18 to 21, as well as “reversing the criminal carry legislation that passed this year.”

Dubnik: With a rise in mass shootings at schools throughout the U.S. in recent years, Dubnik said Georgia Republicans like him “have had a good track record of providing school safety grants and initiatives to make our schools as safe as they can be.” “I want to say up front that I’m very proud we focused on safety initiatives,” he said. “As the governor said, during his second term, there are other initiatives we’ll work on together.” Dubnik said he believes adequate laws are in place to prevent individuals with felony criminal records, mental health challenges or a history of domestic violence from obtaining firearms. “We’ve put laws in place to prevent that and to secure that,” Dubnik said. “From there, I think we’ve got to bring a common sense approach to looking at our gun laws…we have thousands of laws telling us what we can and can’t do with guns. I’m not just sure more laws are going to change anything. We’ve got to look at enforcement of the laws we have, first.”