What these amendments, referendum on ballot mean

Presidential, Senate, Congressional and local races have mostly dominated the discussion ahead of the Nov. 3 general election, but there are a few other items for Georgia voters to decide.

Along with the races, ballots will include two proposed amendments to the Georgia Constitution and a proposed statewide referendum. Advance voting for the election will begin on Monday, Oct. 12.

The full text of the proposed amendments is available on the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office website. The Georgia General Assembly voted in its most recent session to send the items to voters to decide.

Voters can review sample ballots on the My Voter Page section of the Secretary of State’s website, at mvp.sos.ga.gov.

Below are the three questions as they will appear, along with what they mean and how they came to be.