What some local politicians plan to do after election losses

Some of Hall County's longest tenured public officials and new challengers lost elections this past week. Among them are Mordecai Wilson, one of the oldest city council members in the state, Larry Poole, who has served in Gillsville for nearly 30 years, and Devin Pandy, who gained a national following after a bid for Congress in 2020.

Now, these local politicians must determine what comes next in their lives without a seat in their local office.

Mordecai Wilson

One of Georgia’s oldest city council members, Wilson, 96, was ousted by newcomer Gene Bramlett, who has no previous political experience.

All three incumbent city council members lost their races in Lula, including Mayor Jim Grier and Councilman Marvin Moore. And all three challengers advocated for increased communication and transparency between the city and its residents. But Wilson, who served on the council for 20 years, said voters were led astray by these “glossy” notions.

“I don’t feel bitter about things,” Wilson said during an interview in his home in Lula. “I am old enough; I have experience enough to understand what is going on and how easily people can be persuaded into things that are not really good for them.”

The World War II veteran said he was worried progress in the city might be held up with new council members who only recently became involved in city issues.

“Even the ones coming in have admitted they know nothing about what has happened,” Wilson said. “I’ve been on there 20 years, and I hate to see the people being misled.”

Wilson has devoted most of his life to public service. He and his wife operated group homes for teens with mental problems in Boston in the 1970s and 1980s. He received commendation from U.S. Sen. Edward Kennedy of Massachusetts, praising the Wilsons for playing a “vital role in the lives of men and women who are in great need of a warm and supportive environment.” He also received a letter from President George H. W. Bush, who praised his philanthropic efforts.

Wilson still plans on attending council meetings and meeting the incoming council members.

The city is still in good hands with longtime city manager Dennis Bergin, Wilson said.

“I feel proud and glad that I was able to do this,” Wilson said of his time on the council.